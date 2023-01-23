Caesars Plans to Partner With Raynham Park for Sports Betting Space in Southeastern Mass.

Plans are beginning to take shape for sports betting in Massachusetts, as the state prepares to introduce public, in-person betting on Jan. 31.

Caesars Entertainment and Raynham Park announced on Monday that the two companies are partnering and plan to bring sports betting to the southeastern Massachusetts town.

Caesars Sportsbook plans to open temporarily inside the current simulcasting facility at Raynham Park, before opening a 30,000 square foot retail location nearby. The new facility, which is expected to be done in the middle of this year, will be one of the largest free-standing race and sports wagering facilities in the United States, according to a news release.

These plans are all pending approval by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

“Raynham Park is in an excellent location in southeast Massachusetts and will be one of just a few retail sports betting locations in the Commonwealth,” Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital, wrote in a news release. “It’s great to partner with the Carney family, which has a long history in the community and an exciting vision for a tremendous sports entertainment and pari-mutuel simulcasting facility. We look forward to showcasing the Caesars commitment to world-class experiences through this partnership.”

In addition to the in-person offerings at Raynham Park, Caesars plans to launch on desktop and mobile platforms in the future.