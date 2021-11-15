Cafe Azteca in Lawrence Has Closed Is Looking for New Location

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A beloved Mexican restaurant in the Merrimack Valley has shut down, though there is hope that it could return elsewhere.

According to a source, Cafe Azteca in Lawrence is no longer in business, with a Facebook video from the Common Street spot stating that its last day in business was Saturday, November 13. The video does indicate that they are looking for a new space, while their affiliated business--El Taller Cafe and Bookstore at 275 Essex Street--will be hosting Azteca for the time being. It isn't yet known where the restaurant could be reborn, so keep checking back for updates.

Cafe Azteca first opened 28 years ago, offering a variety of Mexican dishes while also being known in part for its artwork displayed within the space.

The address for Cafe Azteca was 180 Common Street, Lawrence, MA, 01840.