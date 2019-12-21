Massachusetts

Cage of Lizards Has Stoughton Police Looking for Owner

By Josh Sullivan

Lizard
Stoughton Police Department

Police officers in Stoughton took some unlikely suspects into custody on Friday.

Officers recovered a cage full of lizards on the sidewalk, and want to find the original owner.

"Have you ever walked down the street carrying your lizards in a cage and put them down for a second to maybe update your Facebook page or scratch your nose or something?" a post on the department's website said. "If so have you ever just continued your brisk walk and gotten to your destination and yelled... “oh wait... my lizards!! Where did I leave them last?”

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather 52 mins ago

Winter Officially Starts Tonight

Weather 3 hours ago

Quiet, Warmer Weather Pattern Leading Into Christmas

Anyone with information related to the lizards is encouraged to call the police at 781-344-2424.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsPOLICEStoughtonlizards
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us