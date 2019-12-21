Cage of Lizards Has Stoughton Police Looking for Owner

Police officers in Stoughton took some unlikely suspects into custody on Friday.

Officers recovered a cage full of lizards on the sidewalk, and want to find the original owner.

"Have you ever walked down the street carrying your lizards in a cage and put them down for a second to maybe update your Facebook page or scratch your nose or something?" a post on the department's website said. "If so have you ever just continued your brisk walk and gotten to your destination and yelled... “oh wait... my lizards!! Where did I leave them last?”

Anyone with information related to the lizards is encouraged to call the police at 781-344-2424.