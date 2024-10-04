Calif. man charged with making violent threats to Mass. companies

A California man is facing federal charges after allegedly threatening violence in phone calls to companies in Massachusetts.

The office of acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said Friday that 34-year-old Daniel Nguyen has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

Nguyen was arrested Thursday and was set to appear in federal court in San Francisco before ultimately being transported to Boston.

In the first two months of 2024, authorities said Nguyen made five phone calls to unnamed Massachusetts companies, leaving voicemails threatening to use an AK-47 to "shoot up" their offices. Federal prosecutors said he promised to kill all employees in a "bloodbath."

Additionally, prosecutors said Nguyen sent emails threatening violence to people in California and Nevada. Those messages contained race-based threats, authorities said.

If convicted, Nguyen would face up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, Levy's office said.

It was not immediately clear if Nguyen had an attorney.