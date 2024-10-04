Massachusetts

Calif. man charged with making violent threats to Mass. companies

Daniel Nguyen of California is facing federal charges after allegedly leaving voicemails threatening to kill employees of unnamed companies in Massachusetts

By Mike Pescaro

View of the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse where Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira of the Massachusetts Air National Guard’s 102nd Intelligence Wing is expected to plead guilty later today in Boston, Massachusetts on March 4, 2024. Prosecutors requested a change of plea hearing for March 4, at which Teixeira will confirm his decision to reverse his current plea of not guilty. The Massachusetts Air National Guard IT specialist was arrested in April for allegedly orchestrating the most damaging leak of US classified documents in a decade, some of which concerned the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Getty Images

A California man is facing federal charges after allegedly threatening violence in phone calls to companies in Massachusetts.

The office of acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said Friday that 34-year-old Daniel Nguyen has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Nguyen was arrested Thursday and was set to appear in federal court in San Francisco before ultimately being transported to Boston.

In the first two months of 2024, authorities said Nguyen made five phone calls to unnamed Massachusetts companies, leaving voicemails threatening to use an AK-47 to "shoot up" their offices. Federal prosecutors said he promised to kill all employees in a "bloodbath."

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Additionally, prosecutors said Nguyen sent emails threatening violence to people in California and Nevada. Those messages contained race-based threats, authorities said.

If convicted, Nguyen would face up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, Levy's office said.

It was not immediately clear if Nguyen had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCalifornia
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us