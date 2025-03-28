Massachusetts

Calling all Ed Sheeran fans! Today's the day his new pop-up bar opens in Ipswich

The musician said the Ipswich, Massachusetts, pub is being built for a Friday music shoot

By Munashe Kwangwari and Malcolm Johnson

Calling all Ed Sheeran fans!

Friday is your chance to share a pint with the Grammy award-winning singer and possibly appear in a new music video. The singer is coming to Ipswich, Massachusetts, at a pop-up bar created to promote his new single.

The pop-up is named after Sheeran’s latest single – "Old Phone" – and will provide a “cozy, warm and inviting” atmosphere, "inspired by a journey through time.” He will perform in front of it as part of the event.

The Grammy winner's new temporary establishment in Massachusetts, named after his new single, is being built for a music video shoot Friday.
He said he’s trying to make it a place for celebrating memories and making new ones.

“The music video is basically the build of the pub with everyone locally, and then to get entry into it, you have to go on your old phone and find an old message that means a lot to you or a video that means a lot to you and send it in and then afterwards we're going to project them on the walls, it’s gonna be cool,” Sheeran explained on Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night.

The town is absolutely buzzing, with signs in the windows of homes and businesses.

Sheeran is scheduled to be in town between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone can text 917-909-4498 to try to get in, but you need to have received a confirmation for admission, and must show a valid form of identification at the door.

They’ll be letting in about 80 people at a time and then rotating them out so the next group can come in.

Sheeran's planned stop on the North Shore comes just days after he performed an acoustic set on St. Patrick's Day at The Dubliner in Boston.

