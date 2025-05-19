Cambridge

Man driving stolen truck towing crew boats involved in multiple crashes: police

Police say the suspect was involved in several hit-and-run crashes in Cambridge before officers took him into custody near the Belmont line

By Thea DiGiammerino

A man found driving a stolen pickup truck towing a trailer of competitive crew boats was arrested after a wild ride through Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Sunday, according to police.

Cambridge police said they first responded when they received a report of the pickup driving erratically and leaving the scene of several crashes in their city. The pickup and trailer had been reported stolen from Arlington.

Officers caught up with the vehicle near the Belmont line, where they were able to stop the truck and take the driver into custody.

The truck was involved in several hit-and-run crashes, according to police, causing non-life-threatening injuries and significant property damage.

While responding, a Cambridge police officer was involved in a crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver has not been publicly identified at this time, though police say he is an Arlington resident.

More details were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Cambridge
