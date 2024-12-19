Bicyclist struck by garbage truck in Cambridge

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a garbage truck in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Cambridge police said the victim was riding an electric bike on Hampshire Street, between Murdock and Prospect, around 7:40 a.m. when they were hit. The cyclist was described as having a serious leg injury, though investigators say it is not life-threatening.

The road was closed in the area for the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.