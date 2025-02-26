Family of bicyclist killed in 2024 Cambridge crash files wrongful dealth lawsuit

The family of a bicyclist who was killed in a crash in Cambridge, Massachusetts, last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that was operating the truck that hit her and the driver.

Cambridge resident Minh-Thi Nguyen, 24, died after she was hit by a box truck on Hampshire Street on June 21, 2024. She was a graduate student at MIT.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court, her family named the company that operated the truck and the driver as defendants, alleging negligence.

According to the complaint, Nguyen was in a bike lane, wearing a helmet and following the rules of the road when she was struck by the truck as the driver took a right-hand turn onto Portland Street. The truck did not stop, according to the complaint, until a bystander waved the driver down.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Community members and loved ones mourned two recent cyclist deaths at a vigil Monday.

Nguyen, who was traveling straight through the intersection, had the right of way, the lawsuit states.

NBC10 Boston has attempted to reach out to the company and driver for comment but has yet to hear back.

Bicycle safety advocates have been pushing for added safety measures on Cambridge city streets for years, including more bike lanes and traffic lights for bicycles. The city's Cycling Safety Ordinance lays out ongoing efforts to build out separated bike lanes to protect riders. That work is ongoing, with a tentative deadline for the work set at Nov. 1, 2026.