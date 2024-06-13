Late-night cafe to replace Aleppo Palace in Cambridge's Central Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Middle Eastern eatery in Cambridge that is known in part for the unique building in which it is housed is morphing into a cafe.

According to an article from Cambridge Day, Aleppo Palace in Central Square is being replaced by Chateau Blanc Cafe, with owner Mohammed Seffo explaining the change, saying that "Everything [during the pandemic] was just going downhill – I couldn't find help, can't do this, can't do that. And I’m not a quitter. So I said hey, what can I do, how can I make this a good, viable place for the square? Searching for new ideas, I came across ice cream." The upcoming cafe, which has been given approval to stay open until 3 a.m., will serve both ice cream and coffee, and it will have a couple of tables outside in addition to its 12-person capacity inside its space, which has the appearance of a mini-castle.

If all goes as planned, Chateau Blanc Cafe could be opening sometime in July.

The address for Aleppo Palace (and the upcoming Chateau Blanc Cafe) is 25 Central Square, Cambridge, MA, 02139.

