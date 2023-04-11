Cambridge Church Steeple Expected to Come Down Tuesday Following Easter Fire

Following a massive fire at a Cambridge, Massachusetts, church that broke out on Easter Sunday, crews are on Tuesday are gearing up to tear down steeple on the historic house of worship.

The fire started at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Faith Lutheran Church, just 30 minutes after people had left Mass.

The section of Broadway where the church is located will remain closed until the steeple comes down. There was a lot of back and forth on Monday about when that would happen, but officials settled on Tuesday morning.

The Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge went up in flames on Sunday, prompting a massive emergency response and even forcing evacuations of nearby buildings. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Despite the fire tearing down most of the church from the inside, the steeple was left standing. However, the building inspector has determined that it's not structurally sound, which is why it needs to be come down and why the street remains closed.

Many church members were seen there on Monday, looking at the remnants of the structure.

According to the Faith Lutheran Church website, the building was put up in 1909 by Swedish immigrants, keeping a small congregation since its inception in the late 1800s.

Parishioners hope some of the church's original parts can still be salvaged.

"The building is the place of gathering, and now we need to divorce ourselves of that and say, 'Okay, we gather as a community,'" parishioner Larry Parnell said. "It's neat to see the cross still up there and maybe they could save that."

The exact time that the steeple is coming down on Tuesday morning remains unclear. It's also unclear when the residents of the six or so homes that were evacuated will be able to return to their houses.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.