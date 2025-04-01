Cambridge city councilor scrutinized over brothel allegations

A city councilor in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is facing calls to resign after being named as an alleged client of a high-end brothel.

Some constituents spoke at Monday's Cambridge City Council meeting in support of Councilor Paul Toner while others demanded that he stepped down.

"Participation in the underground illegal sex for hire ring operating in Cambridge by anyone in public office must be a cause for resignation," said Nancy Ryan.

Some in the crowd said it sends a bad message if Toner continues to represent the people of Cambridge.

Paul Toner said at a city council meeting Monday night that he would not resign after being named as a client of a high-end brothel.

"This man is going to be in this position of power," said Hilary Fabre. "This is a terrible example for younger people. How are they supposed to put their trust in Cambridge?"

Toner is one of the alleged clients linked to a high-end brothel based in Cambridge and Watertown.

The meeting came after Mayor E. Denise Simmons said in a letter that Toner would no longer chair the city's finance, public safety, economic development and university relations, government operations and ordinance committees.

Toner has publicly apologized, but said he would not resign.

But despite the outcry, there was some support for the councilman, with proponents saying he's served the city well and has been practical on the issues, arguing that his private life should have no impact on his standing on council.

"I support Paul Toner remaining on the city council," said John Pitkin.

The Boston Sex Workers and Allies Collective says so far, there's no proof that the women in the brothel case were trafficked.

"A lot of the discourse is assuming this is a case of sex trafficking," said Jessica Van Mier, a founding member of the organization. "I have not seen, within that evidence, any indication that meets the standard of force, fraud or coercion."

The organization is hoping that sex trafficking laws stay in place, but that consensual adult sex work will be legalized in Cambridge and across the state.

"It hurts sex workers' incomes when clients are afraid that they are going to be prosecuted and they disappear," said Van Meir. "Sex workers are left having to lower their prices or compete for clients."

The high-profile case that's been making headlines since it broke in 2023 has now spurred council to propose a hearing to discuss sex work and figure out a path forward for the community.

"Prostitution is not a victimless crime," Audra Doody of the Safe Exit Initiative said at the council meeting. "It takes years to recover from all the abuse of the sex trade. The buyers did not see me as a person, just an object to be used and discarded after their needs were met."