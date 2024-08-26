Boston Restaurant Talk

Cambridge coffee and sandwich shop known for its delicious cheese bread opens second location

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Bom Dough

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Cambridge dining spot with global influences has expanded to a second space within the city.

According to a Bluesky post from @troysch1.bsky.social, Bom Dough in Inman Square has been joined by a new location in East Cambridge, taking over space on Canal Park by First Street that had been home to Haute Coffee until it closed in the early part of 2020. Based on the original location of Bom Dough on Cambridge Street, the new spot could be offering such options as cheese bread, acai bowls, breakfast gnocchi, mochi waffles, eggs benedict, brisket sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, brigadeiro cookies, doce de leite donuts, coffee, and matcha tea.

The address for the new location of Bom Dough in East Cambridge is 1 Canal Park, Cambridge, MA, 02141. The website for the business is at https://bomdough.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

