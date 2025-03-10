Person stabbed during fight outside Cambridge District Court in Medford

One person was stabbed during a fight outside the Cambridge District Court in Medford, Massachusetts, on Monday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State Police confirmed troopers were called in to manage the scene around noon. One person was stabbed during the fight. That person's injuries were described as serious, but not life-threatening.

Five people believed involved in the fight were detained on Commercial Street, State Police said.

Troopers from the Medford Barracks, The State Police Community Action Team (CAT Team) , The State Police K-9 Unit, the Air Wing, Middlesex Detectives Unit, Crime Scene Services Boston, and A Troop Detective all responded to the call.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.