Second man charged in May shooting at Cambridge park

Prosecutors say two people were hurt after gunfire broke out after an argument between two men near Donnelly Field in May

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A man has been arrested in a double shooting at a park in Cambridge, Massachusetts, last month.

Machyus Battle, 19, is charged in the shooting near Donnelly Field on May 23, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office. He is the second person accused in the case.

According to prosecutors, Battle and another man, identified as Yonayvi Cruceta, got into an argument at the basketball courts around 9:30 p.m. They exchanged gunfire, investigators said.

A 22-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet, prosecutors said. Cruceta was also shot. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Battle faces multiple charges, including attempted assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and firearms charges. He was arraigned Monday in Cambridge District Court pending a dangerous hearing, scheduled for today.

Cruceta was previously arrested and charged with attempted assault & battery with a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds and other firearms charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, including surveillance or dash camera video, is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit through our tip line at 617-349-9151 or to report online at cambridgepolice.org. Tips can be made anonymously.

