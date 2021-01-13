Local

Cambridge Fire Displaces 30 Adults, Injures 2 Firefighters

Several rescues were made, but no one has suffered life threatening injuries

By Jeff Saperstone

It was an intense scene overnight at an eight-story building on Concord Avenue in Cambridge Tuesday night.

Two firefighters were injured and 30 people are displaced, according to the American Red Cross. Several rescues were made, but no one has suffered life threatening injuries, Chief Gerry Mahoney said. Two firefighters were injured.

Flames were shooting out of that third floor apartment just before midnight.
Because the building was so old, there was no sprinkler system. Mahoney says if there had been, the fire would have never gotten this bad.

Firefighters say they had to evacuate all 48 units. There is no word on a cause as of this time.

