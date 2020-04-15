Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Cambridge Mulls Closing Memorial Drive to Create Space Amid Pandemic

Instead of closing on Sundays only, city counselors want to close the road to motor vehicles everyday

By Abby Vervaeke

CAMBRIDGE, MA – AUGUST 10, 2008: Pedestrians walk, cycle and roller blade along Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts on August 10, 2008. Every Sunday from April through November, the highway is closed to traffic and open to recreation. (Photo by Mary Knox Merrill/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Every year, Memorial Drive in Cambridge closes to cars most Sundays between April and November and becomes a hub for walkers and cyclists. 

Now, city counselors are looking to expand that closure to every day of the week during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Boston Globe.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Pride 8 mins ago

2020 Boston Pride Community Fund Grants Announced

coronavirus 36 mins ago

Treasurer Pushes for Online Lottery as Sales Plummet in Massachusetts

On Monday night, the council voted to endorse the move, according to the Globe.

The closure, which usually occurs between Western Avenue and Mount Auburn Street, would create more recreational space for social distancing along the Charles River, the counselors argue. 

Although Gov. Charlie Baker has asked Massachusetts residents to practice social distancing, health officials say residents can still go outside.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is encouraging people to stay at home on One Boston Day and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Walsh is holding an online interfaith prayer service Wednesday.

The endorsement does not ensure that the closure will happen.

Memorial Drive is managed by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and the agency has not approved the request, according to the Globe.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCambridgeCharles RiverMemorial Drivecoronavirus in cambridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us