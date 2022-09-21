Cambridge Mulls Elimination of New Parking Requirements for Developers

Finding parking can be a major problem in the densely-populated communities of Greater Boston, such as Cambridge. Now, a controversial proposal could mean fewer parking spaces in Cambridge, but more housing in the city.

The proposal is to eliminate so-called minimum parking requirements for new housing in the city. That means that developers would essentially be able to build a new apartment building without making sure there is a set number of parking spaces to go with it.

Supporters of the idea say that developers would be able to build more units, without worrying about building a parking lot next to the project, which could help solve the housing crisis there.

However, opponents say this plan will only worsen an already limited parking situation in Cambridge. In certain parts of the city, developers are required to build one new parking space for each housing unit, according to the Boston Globe. This proposal would eliminate that.

Another public hearing is set for the proposal on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.