Miss Massachusetts

Cambridge Native Crowned Miss Massachusetts 2021

Elizabeth Pierre became the second Black woman to be crowned Miss Massachusetts and moves on to the Miss America stage for the 100th Anniversary

Version 2.0 Productions

Cambridge native Elizabeth Pierre was crowned Miss Massachusetts over the weekend and will move on to the 100th anniversary Miss America Pageant.

"To the 22 ladies I shared the stage with, you are stars," Pierre wrote in an Instagram post announcing her victory. "Our class was incredibly talented, dynamic, and fearless! I am so glad we got to experience this together! I hope to make you all proud!"

Pierre, previously crowned Miss Cambridge, performed a contemporary dance routine as her talent over the weekend. She attends Boston College, according to the Miss Massachusetts website.

The 100th anniversary Miss America competition will be broadcast live in December 2021 and will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

