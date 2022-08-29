Cambridge Officer Charged With Drunken Driving After Crash With Motorcycles

A police officer in Cambridge, Massachusetts has been arrested for allegedly drunken driving, after a crash early Monday morning, according to a news release from the city.

Michael Daniliuk, a 57-year-old from Cambridge, was charged by the Cambridge Police Department with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at a red light, according to the release. The charges follow a crash with three motorcyclists at the corner of Broadway and Columbia street, officials said.

The crash happened around midnight Monday, when the three motorcyclists were hit while stopped at a traffic light on Broadway, police said. Two of the bikers, along with Daniliuk, were taken to the hospital with no apparent major injuries.

Daniliuk was off-duty at the time of the crash, and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the crash, which is in accordance with department policy.

Daniliuk has been with Cambridge police for 24 years and is a Youth Resource Officer.

He will be arraigned in Cambridge District Court.