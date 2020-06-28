Cambridge Playgrounds, Basketball Courts and Water Structures to Reopen Monday

Children in Cambridge, Massachusetts will be able to swing on the swing sets and play basketball on a court starting Monday.

Basketball courts, playgrounds, tot lots and water play structures are set to reopen in Cambridge on Monday, but with some new guidelines.

Pick-up games and scrimmages on courts are not permitted. Courts will be open for non-contact drills only and people must wait outside the court until others leave. Congregating is not allowed.

The city is urging anyone who is planning to visit these facilities to stay home if they are feeling ill. Hand washing is encouraging before and after using equipment, people must stay six-feet away, avoid crowds and wear a face mask or face covering.

Children must be monitored at all times to ensure they are following the guidelines.

Rules for youth sports are also changing. The CDC says leagues should cut down on travel and limit games requiring spectators. In some cases, especially if these things aren’t possible, the CDC recommends canceling games and focusing on skill building and conditioning.

The agency is warning that sports requiring close contact and shared equipment, like baseball, are at higher risk of spreading the coronavirus.

For more information and to sign up to receive COVID-19 and reopening updates, please visit the city’s dedicated information page.

