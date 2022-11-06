Local

Cambridge Police

Cambridge Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Convenience Store Armed Robbery

Cambridge police said no one was injured in the incident inside a Mass. Ave. convenience store

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store Saturday night in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cambridge police say the suspect showed a knife while demanding money from the register at a store located in the area of the 2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

Surveillance video tweeted by the police department shows the suspect at the counter wearing a dark hoodie, a Red Sox hat, and a blue face mask.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

It was not immediately clear how much money the suspect got away with.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

