Police have found an elderly man from Cambridge, Massachusetts, who went missing Thursday.

John Julian, 78, was found on Beacon Street early Friday morning, Cambridge police wrote on Twitter. Julian had previously not been seen since going to an eye appointment in Kenmore Square just before noon Thursday.

Julian, who has dementia, was located by Boston police.

Friday morning, the Cambridge Police Department thanked the public for their help after Julian was found safe.