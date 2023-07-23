Local

Cambridge police safely locate missing man with dementia

Cambridge police said the man is safe and sound. He is being reunited with his family.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Cambridge MA police generic stock photo
NECN

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, say they have located a missing 81-year-old man who has dementia.

Police also thanked the public for their assistance locating the man who had been last seen leaving his home in the city's Riverside neighborhood around 2 p.m. Sunday.

No other information was shared.

