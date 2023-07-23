Cambridge police safely locate missing man with dementia

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, say they have located a missing 81-year-old man who has dementia.
Cambridge police said the man is safe and sound. He is being reunited with his family.
Police also thanked the public for their assistance locating the man who had been last seen leaving his home in the city's Riverside neighborhood around 2 p.m. Sunday.
No other information was shared.
