Cambridge Police Search for Missing 19-Year-Old

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are looking for a 19-year-old man who has been reported missing.

The Cambridge Police Department says Joshua Shacklewood was last seen around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, leaving his home in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Cambridge for a class at Bunker Hill Community College.

Police say Shacklewood is non-verbal with everyone but his parents.

Shcklewood is described as being about 5'7 and 120 pounds with glasses, brown eyes and black hair.

When he was last seen, Shacklewood was wearing a knit Patriots hat, a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

He is known to spend time at libraries, including the Cambridge Main Library and the Copley branch of the Boston Public Library.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-3300 or dial 911.