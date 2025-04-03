Pub-meets-music club opening in Cambridge's Porter Square this week

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A long-awaited Irish pub in Cambridge that has two sections--including a music club that had previously presided within the space--is on the verge of opening.

According to a couple of sources, @CheeksMcGee9 who posted on Threads, McCarthy's and Toad are planning to open in Porter Square on Saturday, April 5, with a note from the business saying the following on its website:

From the proud owners of The Burren in Somerville and The Bebop in Back Bay, we we bring you McCarthy's and Toad -- your new Irish pub in Porter Square, Cambridge. With perfect pints, live music, and the greatest craic in town, we can't wait to welcome you in.

Tommy McCarthy and Louise Costello are behind McCarthy's, which replaces Christopher's at 1920 Massachusetts Avenue, and Toad, which will remain in its old home next door at 1912 Massachusetts Avenue. The website for McCarthy's and Toad is at mccarthystoad.com.

Owners of The Burren Buying Toad and Christopher's in Cambridge's Porter Square; Christopher's to Become McCarthy’s

