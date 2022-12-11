Local

Cambridge

Cambridge Restaurant Robber Caught on Security Camera

By Evan Ringle

Security camera footage filmed a man breaking into Paddy's Lunch on Walden Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts at 3:22 a.m. on Friday, December 9, according to police.

Police say the suspect also stole cash from the family-owned restaurant.

Photo courtesy of Jeremy Warnick, Cambridge Police Department 12/11/22.

The footage depicted a white man dressed in all black wearing a dark mask covering his nose and mouth.

Cambridge Police are asking for the public to contact them if they have any information regarding the break-in by calling (617) 349-3300.

This article tagged under:

CambridgeCambridge Policebreaking and enteringWalden Street
