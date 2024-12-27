Cambridge gets romance-focused bookstore with pending wine bar, cafe

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new bookstore has come to Cambridge, and it will soon include a cafe and wine bar within its space.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Lovestruck Books is now open in Harvard Square, moving into a space on Brattle Street that has 5,000 square feet of space and which focuses on romance books. The poster included a link to a boston.com article that says the shop will become home to a George Howell coffee spot and wine bar by late January, with a Cambridge license commission page indicating that "The concept is similar to Trident in Boston, but it will be unique in its own way."

The address for Lovestruck Books (and the upcoming cafe and wine bar) is 44 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138. The website for the bookstore is at lovestruckbooks.com.

