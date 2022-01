A small fire broke out inside the Cambridgeport School, forcing students to evacuate in frigid cold temperatures Tuesday.

The fire, which was in a closet, was quickly put out. School will remain closed for the rest of the day. Buses were en route to bring the students to shelter.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Cambridge Police and Fire Departments were on scene. Officials were asking people to avoid the area of Elm Street by Hampshire and Broadway to allow bus access for student sheltering.

Update on Box 2861, 89 Elm St., fire is extinguished, there is no extension, ventilation is in progress. School buses are en route to shelter students. @CambridgePolice are on scene for traffic control to allow buses to quickly access the area. https://t.co/snIhqolFVl — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) January 11, 2022