Cambridge School Committee votes to fire superintendent

Cambridge Public Schools is now in need of a brand new superintendent.
The school committee voted Wednesday night to part ways with current Superintendent Victoria Greer.
The Boston Globe reports that the move comes about a year before her contract expires. She faced criticism earlier this year over her hiring of a new principal for the Graham and Parks School.
Greer's pick had been accused of creating a toxic work environment at a previous vote.
