Cambridge

Cambridge School Committee votes to fire superintendent

Cambridge Superintendent Victoria Greer faced criticism earlier this year over her hiring of a new principal for the Graham and Parks School

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

Cambridge Public Schools is now in need of a brand new superintendent.

The school committee voted Wednesday night to part ways with current Superintendent Victoria Greer.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

The Boston Globe reports that the move comes about a year before her contract expires. She faced criticism earlier this year over her hiring of a new principal for the Graham and Parks School.

Greer's pick had been accused of creating a toxic work environment at a previous vote.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Cambridge news

antisemitism 15 hours ago

Jewish deli aims to be safe space amid rising antisemitism

Cambridge May 28

Man charged after gunfire injures him and 1 other person in Cambridge, police say

Cambridge May 23

2 injured in Cambridge shooting in the area of Donnelly Field

This article tagged under:

CambridgeMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us