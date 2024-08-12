Driver crashes in Watertown after Cambridge school threat, fleeing police

A man with apparent mental health issues made threatening statements about children at a Cambridge, Massachusetts, school, then fled into Boston and ended up in a car crash in Watertown on Monday, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash on Greenough Boulevard. Footage from the scene showed a grey car on its side and a red one with damage to its side.

The incident began just before 10 a.m. at a school in Cambridge, where the man — he wasn't identified — with severe mental health issues asked a staffer about harming children, Cambridge police said. The man followed someone to their vehicle before driving off himself.

He was found in traffic but didn't stop when an officer tried to pull him over, police said, and when the car drove into Boston over the Charles River, the agency stopped their pursuit and contacted Massachusetts State Police and Boston police.

Later, the vehicle was found by police in Watertown as they responded to a rollover crash, according to Cambridge police. The driver was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to other agencies for more information on what happened.