Police investigate sexual assault in Cambridge

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are investigating a sexual assault after the victim reported waking up in a parking lot in Central Square with no memory of how she got there.

Investigators said they received the report around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. The victim told officers that she was talking to three people on the 200-block of Franklin Street and that she was unable to remember what happened next.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The victim said she woke up in a parking lot in Central Square and discovered she'd been assaulted. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim is an unhoused woman, but did not share any further details out of respect for her privacy.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip to the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS. There will be extra police patrols in the area as a precaution.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.