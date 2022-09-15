Cambridge Taxi Driver Accused of Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman in His Cab

A Cambridge taxi driver is facing kidnapping and sexual assault charges, accused of picking up a woman outside a Boston nightclub and sexually assaulting her in his cab in a parking lot in Revere.

Bereket Meshesha, 44, was arraigned Monday. The Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney's Office said the charges against him stem from the events on Sept. 10, when MBTA police were called to a reported sexual assault at the Beachmont station parking lot around 3:50 a.m. Police found Meshesha standing outside the backseat of his vehicle, with the victim in the backseat.

It was called in by a witness, who told police that they saw the victim slumped over in the back seat and Meshesha touching the victim, according to the DA's office. The taxi drove off, then returned, the witness said. Then the witness saw Meshesha touching the victim below the waist, and called police.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Meshaha admitted to picking the victim up outside a Boston nightclub around 2:30 a.m.

Meshesha is charged with indecent assault and battery and kidnapping. He was held in lieu of a $20,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Chelsea District Court for a pre-trial hearing on October 14.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.