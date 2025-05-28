‘Can he swim?' Man jumps into water in Quincy to rescue person

A local man is being called a hero after jumping into action over the weekend to save someone from drowning.

Thomas Concilio was fishing Sunday afternoon with his wife on the Marina Bay dock in Quincy, Massachusetts, when they noticed a father and son coming their way.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I could see them kind of wrestling around. He was trying to stop his child, and then once he jumped in, the father started screaming," said Concilio.

All it took was one question before Concilio jumped into the 52-degree water.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I yelled 'Can he swim?' and then the father said 'No,' so I jumped over and the son was basically fully submerged," said Concilio.

Concilio, a National Guardsman, shared how he kept the son afloat until first responders arrived.

"When I jumped in, I grabbed him. We wrestled around a little bit, and I pulled him to the chain," he said. "Once he had a good grip on the chain, I went to the ladder so we could pull him out of the water, and then by the time I got on the dock, Quincy Fire Department showed up."

Emergency crews were on scene within minutes of the 911 call, but without Concilio's early intervention, the outcome could have been a lot different.

"We have paper-thin margins on what becomes a rescue versus a recovery with a water incident, and I think that someone choosing to get involved just helped buy us time," said Lt. Christopher Barry of the Quincy Fire Department.

Barry says Quincy firefighters practice skilled maneuvers to be able to rescue people from the water in these types of situations. Although bystanders can play a critical role, he cautions people to know their limits when emergency strikes.

"We'd ask you to call for help. If you can, we want you to throw something that floats to that person," said Barry. "Or the next best thing might be if you can reach them from a dock safely, that would be the way to go. We would really ask you to not go in unless it's an absolute last resort, because it's just so dangerous."

As summer approaches, he offers a few water safety reminders: Use a personal flotation device, only swim where a lifeguard is on duty, and never swim alone.