Can the Mass. Auditor Audit the State Legislature? Depends on Who You Ask

A legal battle is brewing on Beacon Hill, as state officials debate whether or not the state auditor's office can audit the state legislature.

The auditor’s office has found new documents that she says shows there’s a precedent for her to do just that.

There’s been a power struggle on Beacon Hill since State Auditor Diana DiZoglio announced plans to audit the legislature last month. House Speaker Ron Mariano claims the auditor doesn’t have that authority, while DiZoglio argues she does.

In a recent letter to the auditor, the speaker states the audit would violate “basic separation of powers principles.” But DiZoglio says her office unearthed seven hidden audits from the archives that show this has been done before.

She says the documents support her position that the legislature can be audited, just like every other state agency. And, she says state legislature audits the executive branch through their own post audit and oversight committee.

“That’s a bogus argument," DiZoglio said. "They themselves audit the executive branch. The auditor is certainly able to audit the legislature it has been done before. And we have now found new information in some of the archives.”

Lawyers say both sides could bring this to a judge, but they have mixed opinions on who would win.