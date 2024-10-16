Danvers

‘Can you guys do more for me, please?' Disabled man addresses Danvers leaders after assault

Community members spoke Tuesday at a Danvers Select Board meeting after a developmentally disabled man was attacked by a group of teenagers at Plains Park

By Malcolm Johnson

Residents of Danvers, Massachusetts, sounded off to elected leaders Tuesday evening after an attack in a park this weekend.

John Anderson, a developmentally disabled man who is beloved in town, addressed the Danvers Select Board meeting, describing being jumped by a group of teenagers at Plains Park.

"I was really, really afraid of them, always," Anderson said. "It just breaks my heart every day. And I can't sleep at night time. And it's hard. Can you guys do more for me, please?"

Anderson's mother says the group of teens has been antagonizing him.

"And then when they go and damn near kill my son, who wouldn't hurt a flea -- I have had it right up to here, and I want something done about them," said Antoinette Anderson. "I've already hired a lawyer and will sue them for every damn penny they ever make."

Residents packed the hearing room Tuesday with complaint after complaint about the 10 to 15 juvenile boys who have been allegedly terrorizing Danvers.

One woman said the teens spat at her and threw rocks at her.

Much of the frustration was aimed at Town Manager Steve Bartha, who will soon leave to fill the same role in Lexington.

Danvers police said earlier Tuesday that the incident is under investigation.

