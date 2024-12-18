New Hampshire

Man dies after being found outside burning NH building

The cause and manner of Ricky Bailey's death have yet to be determined amid an ongoing investigation, officials said

A man died a day after being injured escaping a house fire in Canaan, New Hampshire, authorities said Wednesday.

Ricky A. Bailey, 61, was identified by state and local fire officials and Canaan police as the man found hurt outside the home on Route 4 late Sunday. Bailey was rushed to a hospital in Massachusetts but died the next day.

The cause and manner of Bailey's death have yet to be determined amid an ongoing investigation, officials said. They were asking anyone with information about what caused the fire to call the State Fire Marshal's Office at 603-223-4289, or by emailing them at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

First responders called to the home, near the intersection with School Street, saw flames engulfing the porch and Bailey outside, officials said. They said he was injured while getting out of the burning building; he was rushed to a local hospital while firefighters put out the blaze.

