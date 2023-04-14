Canal Street to Open for Pedestrians During Celtics and Bruins Playoff Games

Boston city leaders have announced the return of the Boston Playoff Hub, which will turn Canal Street into a pedestrian-only area for fans to gather before and during home playoff games at TD Garden.

Canal Street will go car-free for Bruins and Celtics home playoff games, allowing approved restaurants and bars to extend their outdoor patios onto the sidewalk on Canal Street, Mayor Michelle Wu and the Downtown North Association announced on Thursday.

The Playoff Hub will be free and open to the public. Canal Street will be closed three hours before the start of game time, to one hour after the game ends. The extended patios can open three hours before the start of the game, and must close an hour after the start of the game.

"With both the Bruins and the Celtics in the playoffs this year, we’re excited to give Boston fans a space to safely gather, cheer on their favorite teams, and support our local businesses,” Mayor Wu said. “I’m grateful to our partners for teaming up with the City to bring back the Playoff Hub, creating a fun experience for our hockey and basketball fans.”

The return of the Boston Playoff Hub is part of a citywide effort to reconfigure public spaces in Boston, and activate areas of the city for businesses, visitors and residents.

“This is a great opportunity to activate the space on Canal Street and create a vibrant experience for everyone to enjoy,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “This also serves as an opportunity to support the local businesses in the area during this very exciting time for Boston sports.”

The first Celtics playoff game is on Saturday, and Bruins dates will be announced by the NHL.

Parking regulation signs will be posted ahead of the Celtics game on Saturday. Vehicles in violation of the posted signs will be towed.