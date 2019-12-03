Cancellations, Delays at Logan Airport Amid Post-Thanksgiving Storm

Dozens of flights at Boston Logan International Airport were preemptively canceled Tuesday amid a multi-day storm that has complicated travel plans just after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Over 60 flights to and from the airport were preemptively canceled Tuesday, adding to the hundreds of cancellations and delays the previous day. Airlines including JetBlue, United, American and Delta were waving flight change and cancellation fees.

Arrivals were delayed by an average of nearly two hours, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday night.

The travel complications came at one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with over one million people expected to travel through Logan through Tuesday.

Transportation officials advised travelers to give themselves extra time to travel in case of delays and cancellations.