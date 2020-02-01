Candidates, Students to Attend Youth Climate Town Hall

Presidential candidates and students from New Hampshire high schools, universities and graduate programs will share the stage at a Youth Climate & Clean Energy Town Hall in Concord.

It will be Wednesday at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage. Top presidential candidates will share their climate and clean energy agendas and answer policy questions from student panelists engaged in sustainability, clean energy, business and environmental studies.

Organizers said Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Bill Weld, and Andrew Yang plan to participate. Additional candidate confirmations are expected. Student panelists represent a range of New Hampshire educational institutions, geography, and backgrounds.