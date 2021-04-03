Candlelight Vigil Held for 19-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Cambridge

Hundreds of supporters attended a candlelight vigil in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Saturday night in remembrance of Xavier Louis-Jacques.

Louis-Jacques, 19, was shot and killed near a basketball court on Pemberton Street in Cambridge one week ago.

"Unfortunately, this was an assassination. Xavier was a leader in this community," said Ronic Louis-Jacques, Xavier's father, while addressing the crowd at the vigil.

Rayschell McCants, Xavier's mother, said it meant a lot to her to see so many people attend the event in remembrance of her son. She said she wants people to know that her son was a good person.

Cambridge police are still trying to find the gunman who fatally shot the 19-year-old man.

"So often when young, Black boys are murdered, people automatically assume it's related to gang or drug violence," McCants said. "Xavier was not that kid."

Xavier Louis-Jacques loved sneakers and will be buried in a pair of Nikes signed by loved ones, including his godmother, Natasha Anderson.

"It just says "Love you always, Nadine.' We had a running joke about my middle name, and I told him I'd give him $1 million if he could remember it, my full name, so he used to just call me Nadine," Anderson said.

The young man's funeral service will be held on Friday.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.