Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
recall alert

Candy Corn Sold in Mass., Conn. Recalled Over Allergy Risk

No one has reported getting sick from the Arcade Snacks candy corn, which may have undeclared egg inside

By Asher Klein

A label from a recalled candy corn package made by Arcade Snacks of Auburn, Massachusetts.
Handout

As Halloween season kicks into gear, some packages of candy corn have been recalled from stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The candy from Arcade Snacks, of Auburn, Massachusetts, may have egg that wasn't noted on the packaging, which would present a risk to people with egg allergies, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall notice issued Friday. No one has reported getting sick from the candy corn.

The 15-ounce packages that have been recalled were sold at the following stores in Massachusetts:

Foodies
Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea
Donelan's Supermarkets
Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion
Windfall Market in Falmouth

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They were also sold at Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut, according to the recall notice.

Finding a Halloween costume should be no trick and all treat. Here are some tips to help you save money this Halloween.

The recalled packages have a UPC code of #0 18586 00114 4 and the best-by date March 8, 2023. Anyone with a recalled package can return it for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Arcade Snacks at 508-832-6300 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More candy news

Hershey Co Jul 29

Hershey Warns It Won't Be Able to Fully Meet Demand for Halloween Candy

skittles Jul 17

Lawsuit Against Skittles Claims the Candy Is ‘Unfit for Human Consumption'

Business Jul 16

These Pandemic Snacking and Drinking Habits Are Here to Stay, Candy and Booze Companies Say

This article tagged under:

recall alertAuburnallergiesCandy corn
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us