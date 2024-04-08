solar eclipse

Can't get outside during the eclipse? Watch our Boston Seaport District live cam

In the city, the partial eclipse will start at 2:16 p.m., peaking at 3:29 p.m. and ending around 4:39 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

Can't get outside for Monday's solar eclipse? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

As the eclipse draws near, NBC10 Boston's camera at the Envoy Hotel in Boston's Seaport District will capture how dark the city gets.

Boston and the rest of Massachusetts are not in the path of totality for Monday's eclipse like parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, but all of the state will experience 93% totality, meaning daylight will dim slightly.

In Boston, the partial eclipse will start at 2:16 p.m., peaking at 3:29 p.m. and ending around 4:39 p.m.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More eclipse coverage

Massachusetts 8 hours ago

Total solar eclipse 2024: Live updates from across New England

Total Eclipse 2024 4 hours ago

Solar eclipse interactive map: See how much of the sun will be obscured in your area

solar eclipse 7 hours ago

Solar eclipse 2024: Watch live coverage from 12-4 p.m.

This article tagged under:

solar eclipse
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us