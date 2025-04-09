Canton

MBTA commuter train hits truck in Canton; video shows impact

No one on the train was hurt, and the tractor-trailer was unoccupied when it was hit by the train, according to the operator of the MBTA Commuter Rail

By Asher Klein

Three images of an MBTA Commuter Rail train that hit a truck in Canton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
Canton Police Department

An MBTA commuter train hit a truck in Canton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, closing a street and impacting Commuter Rail service.

No injuries on the train were reported in the crash, and the truck was unoccupied, according to MBTA Commuter Rail operator Keolis.

It noted that crossing gates and lights at the intersection were working correctly, and shuttle buses were taking passengers between Canton Center and Stoughton.

Canton police said Pine Street was closed indefinitely. The tractor-trailer appeared to have been pushed along the track away from a rail crossing.

A driver posted video that appeared to show the crash. The train honked and braked before impact, which took down a utility pole as the train was pushed down the track.

At least two trains on the Stoughton Line have been canceled because of police activity, according to the MBTA.

Canton police shared images from the scene:

Debris was strewn about the intersection in the wake of the crash.

An MBTA train stopped at a railroad crossing in Canton, Massachusetts, after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
An MBTA train stopped at a railroad crossing in Canton, Massachusetts, after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

