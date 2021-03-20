Canton Police Officer Hits Pedestrian While Responding to Another Pedestrian Crash

Two people were hit by vehicles Friday in Canton, Massachusetts, including one by a police officer.

The first crash happened at the intersection of Dedham Street and Washington Street, less than half a mile from the Canton Police Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police rushed to the scene. One of the officers responding went through an intersection with his lights and sirens on and hit a second pedestrian, according to Canton Police Chief Ken Berkowitz.

"The party was conscious and alert. I was up there myself and witnessed it. Obviously, our prayers and thoughts are with him and his family for a full recovery," Berkowitz said of the victim's condition. "We're also grateful that our officer, although shaken up, is OK, also."

The first pedestrian who was hit is expected to be OK.

Berkowitz spoke with Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrisey and the Massachusetts State Police, who will conduct an investigation.