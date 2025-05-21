Massachusetts

Canton police searching for possibly armed suspect wanted for making threats

Authorities said the search is focused on the Will Drive area

By Marc Fortier

Canton Police

Police in Canton, Massachusetts, say they are searching for a subject wanted for threats who may be armed on Wednesday morning.

In a social media post just before 8:30 a.m., Canton police said there is a large police presence in the area of Will Drive as they look for a subject "wanted for threats." They said the individual "may be armed."

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A photo was released by police of a person they believe to be the suspect, who appears to be wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police drone units, K9s and the Massachusetts State Police Airwing are all said to be participating in the search.

Aerial images from the scene showed multiple Canton police cruisers and at least one state police cruiser in the parking lot of what appeared to be an industrial building of some sort. A drone was also seen being deployed.

More New England news

Karen Read 37 mins ago

Watch live: Karen Read trial enters 20th day of testimony

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

Woman charged with drunken driving after leading police on high-speed chase

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us