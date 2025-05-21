Canton police searching for possibly armed suspect wanted for making threats

Police in Canton, Massachusetts, say they are searching for a subject wanted for threats who may be armed on Wednesday morning.

In a social media post just before 8:30 a.m., Canton police said there is a large police presence in the area of Will Drive as they look for a subject "wanted for threats." They said the individual "may be armed."

A photo was released by police of a person they believe to be the suspect, who appears to be wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Police drone units, K9s and the Massachusetts State Police Airwing are all said to be participating in the search.

Aerial images from the scene showed multiple Canton police cruisers and at least one state police cruiser in the parking lot of what appeared to be an industrial building of some sort. A drone was also seen being deployed.