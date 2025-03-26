Bomb threats made at supermarket chain, Canton police say

Bomb threats have been called in to Shaw's supermarkets in the area, police in Canton, Massachusetts, said Wednesday, noting that the Cobb Corner location was among those affected.

They asked the public to avoid the area while they investigated — and later said the scene was cleared.

More details about the nature of the threat weren't immediately available. NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Shaw's for comment.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.