Cape Ann Restaurant With Roots Dating Back 35 Years Has Shut Down

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A restaurant on Cape Ann whose roots date back nearly 35 years has shut down.

According to a source, Topside Grill in Gloucester has closed its doors, with a post on the Facebook page for the Rogers Street spot from earlier this month saying the following:





Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As many others have experienced within the industry, it has been a challenging uphill between the impacts of COVID, increasing product costs and labor shortages. Throughout the years we have had some of the most wonderful customers that we will always remember. THANK YOU, you truly made all the hard work worth it! We would also like to give gratitude to our remarkable staff. We acknowledge your commitment, camaraderie and positivity which has kept us focused and moving forward throughout the years. We are truly looking ahead to our next family chapter.





Topside Grill was formerly home to Schooner's of Gloucester Restaurant which first opened in 1988 and was run by the same family; Schooner's morphed into Topside in 2007 and offered seafood dishes along with Italian and classic American fare.

The address for Topside Grill was 50 Rogers Street, Gloucester, MA, 01930.