Cape Cod Beaches Crowded as People Celebrate July Fourth Weekend Amid Pandemic

Despite an overcast day with temperatures in the 70s, several Cape Cod beaches and restaurants were busy on Friday, the day before the July Fourth holiday that falls in the middle of a pandemic.

“I think, for the most part, everybody’s doing their part, staying responsible, wearing masks and everything,” said Matthew Anania, of West Haven, Connecticut.

But both Falmouth and Bristol beaches were crowded, with many people ditching face masks and ignoring social distancing guidelines altogether.

Traffic was also backed up for several miles near the Bourne Bridge as thousands raced to the Cape for a holiday weekend getaway.

“It’s nice to be out of the house,” said Patti Gardella, of Milford. “We’re just hoping that we can put this [the pandemic] behind us soon.”