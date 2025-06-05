Cape Cod Beer being purchased by owner of 2 other local craft breweries

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of months ago, it was reported that a Cape Cod brewery was purchasing another beermaker on the South Shore, and now we have learned that the parent company behind those two breweries is purchasing a third--and its second on the Cape.

According to an article from Mass. Brew Bros., Triton Beverage Group is acquiring Cape Cod Beer, which brings Hog Island Beer Company in Orleans, Mayflower Brewing Company in Plymouth, and Cape Cod Beer (which is based in Hyannis) all under the umbrella of the same entity. The article mentions that Cape Cod Beer will continue running in Hyannis under its brand name while also seeing new collaborative opportunities between the three beermakers.

In April of this year, the acquisition of Mayflower Brewing Company by Hog Island was announced, with the Triton Beverage Group being a new parent company that was recently formed.

