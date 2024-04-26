Man flown to hospital after being crushed by boat on Cape Cod

A man suffered traumatic injuries after being crushed by a boat on Cape Cod Friday, fire officials said.

Police and fire crews responded to a 911 call in the Osterville area of Barnstable, Massachusetts, after a boat fell on a person in the area of Moniz Circle.

The caller did not know if the man was breathing or conscious when the incident was reported around 3:15 p.m.

Police from Barnstable and crews from the Centerville-Osterville-Marston Mills Fire Department arrived to find that a 34-foot boat had shifted from a trailer, trapping and pinning the man.

Crews managed to free the man within about 30 minutes from the 911 call, using pneumatic air bags to lift it. He was airlifted by Boston MedFlight to Rhode Island Hospital with traumatic crush injuries.

The man's condition was not known Friday evening.

No further details were immediately available.